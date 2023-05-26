STEVEN ADLER Performs GUNS N' ROSES Classics At M3 Rock Festival; 4K Video Streaming

On May 7, drum legend Steven Adler (ex-Guns N' Roses) performed at the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

YouTube user Ron Murdock has uploaded 4K video of Adler and his band performing the GN'R classics "Nighttrain", "Sweet Child O’ Mine", and "Welcome To The Jungle". Watch the clips below:

Fans still love the hard rock bands that made the Sunset Strip such a powerful source of music in the 1980s and 90s. Bands like Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, Ratt, Poison, Dokken, Great White, Quiet Riot, Stryper, and W.A.S.P. captured the imagination and music taste of people around the world.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame drummer Steven Adler burst to worldwide fame with Guns N’ Roses and their debut album Appetite For Destruction – considered one of the greatest hard rock albums of all time. After parting ways with GN'R, Adler has had an amazing solo career highlighted by hit albums, a New York Times bestselling autobiography, world tours, and appearances on popular television shows. And, he’s still known to sit in with his friends from GN'R on occasion.

It was while in Argentina to guest with Slash, Duff McKagan, and Axl Rose that Adler discovered singer Ari Kamin. Already a fixture in the South America music scene, Kamin has a mystifying vocal range that faithfully matches that of Rose, along with Hollywood good looks and a stage presence that demands the spotlight. Adler knew immediately he needed to bring Kamin to the US to front his solo band.

Joining Kamin in Adler’s solo band are two other world-class musicians - Michael Thomas and Alistair James.

Lead guitarist Michael Thomas is the quintessential rockstar who first cracked fame with Faster Pussycat and then with Engines Of Aggression and Beautiful Creatures. Alistair James is a brilliant rhythm guitarist, record producer, and engineer who has worked on projects with such acts as Hollywood Vampires and Quiet Riot. They are two of the best guitarists in the industry.

On Friday, June 2, Adler and his band will co-headline a wild concert at Apache Casino with Stephen Pearcy, founder and lead singer of Ratt.

“It’s great to be playing a show with Stephen Pearcy. Fans of GN'R and Ratt will have blast with us at Apache Casino,” says Adler. “You’re talking about musicians that love to play live.”

Billed as "Oklahoma's Friendliest Casino," Apache Casino in Lawton, OK also features a fine hotel and many dining options - making the Steven Adler/Stephen Pearcy concert an exciting destination vacation option.

“Me and the guys in the band love playing throughout the country. Getting to see beautiful places like Oklahoma and meet all the amazing fans who come to the show is always a dream come true,” says Adler.

Steven Adler and his band are currently booking dates across the U.S and have a wild 2023 planned, bringing their adrenaline-charged brand of hard rock to the masses.

