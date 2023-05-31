STEVEN ADLER Talks Performing Live - "We Give The Fans The Show They’ve Been Waiting To See," Says Former GUNS N’ ROSES Drummer

When Guns N’ Roses emerged from the Sunset Strip to take on the world, they soon earned the moniker of "The World’s Most Dangerous Band". Throughout his career, Steven Adler has continued to blaze a trail of excellence in delivering the power and raw energy that made those early GNR days so brilliant… and so dangerous. And he’s earned the respect of the music industry.

Steven Adler’s unbridled talents were on full display at Brat Fest 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin over the weekend. As one of the top draws at Brat Fest, Adler and his band wowed the crowds with renditions of Appetite For Destruction classics with an energy that parallels that of the Sunset Strip days. Adler has never lost that passion, and it shows in every performance.

“I love to play live,” raves Adler. “I feel the energy from the crowd. I connect to them. I commit to giving them one of the best shows of their lives.”

Adler doesn’t achieve this level of brilliance every night just on his own, he has true rockstars with champion pedigrees making the magic with him.

Guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James are two of the most revered musicians in rock. Thomas first came into the international spotlight with Faster Pussycat, then built his following with runs with Engines Of Aggression and Beautiful Creatures. James is a rock steady rhythm guitarist, engineer, and producer who has worked on projects with Hollywood Vampires and Quiet Riot.

Fronting the band is Ari Kamin, who has gained fame for his incredible vocal range, the likes of which have rarely been seen in rock outside of Axl Rose. The quintessential frontman, Kamin has earned praise from such rock royalty as Paul Stanley, Nuno Bettencourt, Mark Slaughter and Sebastian Bach.

“We give the fans the show they’ve been waiting to see,” says Adler. “I’ve played with the best. The guys I take the stage with every night now are true greats. The fans love them and I love playing alongside them.”

Alder and his band will next bring their talents to rock the house at Apache Casino in Lawton, OK with co-headliner Stephen Pearcy, founder and lead singer of Ratt on Friday, June 2.

“It’s great to be playing a show with Stephen Pearcy. Fans of GN'R and Ratt will have blast with us at Apache Casino,” raves Adler.

For tickets and reservations visit ApacheCasinoHotel.com.An attached hotel makes this a great destination concert.

Adler and his band will then return to Wisconsin to thrill midwestern fans on Friday, June 23 for Summerfest in Milwaukee.

“I can’t wait to play Summerfest,” says Adler. “Any chance to play for the fans, I want to be there.”

Steven Adler and his band are currently booking dates across the U.S and have a wild 2023 planned, bringing their adrenaline-charged brand of hard rock to the masses. For up-to-date information on the exciting line up of shows visit the Steven Adler Facebook page, here.

Adler also has a new collection of collectible art inspired by the GN'R album Lies available. For information on ordering your own Lies on Canvas limited edition, hand signed prints visit StevenAdlerArt.com.