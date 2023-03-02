STEVEN ADLER To Debut "Lies On Canvas" Art Collection Based On GUNS N' ROSES Album; Video Trailer

March 2, 2023, 10 minutes ago

Former Guns N' Roses drummer, Steven Adler, has crafted new artwork built from his rhythms from the monumental GN'R album, Lies.  

Performing with drumsticks that light, much like a painter uses brushes with oils, Adler constructed the collection's visuals through his most notable beats from the album.

Get details about the release, when you join the interest list here. Watch the video below:



