STEVEN TYLER Left The Lyrics For This AEROSMITH Classic In A Taxi, And JOE PERRY Was Livid; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

"Coming up, we present the story of a song that is truly a musical miracle... Aerosmith and their classic hit, 'Walk This Way'. First of all, the masterful riff from this 70s and 80s classic instantly came out of nowhere at a soundcheck. Then the iconic lyric came to singer Steven Tyler when he was in the middle of a movie at a theater. Tyler wrote the lyrics in a flash but on recording day he left them in a cab and they were never recovered so he had to start all over because he couldn’t remember them. The band, including Joe Perry, were livid. Well they came out better on the second try. The song was a hit in the 70s and then America’s band fell flat on their face. They couldn’t buy a hit. After years of nothing, producer Rick Rubin gave them a chance to remake this hit with a new hip hop group called Run-DMC, and it started one of the greatest comebacks in rock history. The story is next."