STEVEN TYLER Tells CHRIS ROBINSON He's Having Second Thoughts About Naming AEROSMITH's Farewell Tour "Peace Out"; Video
May 9, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends, Aerosmith, recently announced "Peace Out" with special guest The Black Crowes. Coming up with a tour name isn’t as easy as one would think. In the video below, Steven Tyler lets Chris Robinson know he is having second thoughts about “Peace Out”.
Fans will see Aerosmith, one of the most significant American rock bands in history, one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour.
Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.
In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.” Watch an announcement video below:
Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.
Tickets at ticketmaster.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip.
The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Tour dates:
September
2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
6 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
October
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November
1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
December
1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
January
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre