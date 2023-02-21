STEVEN TYLER Went Berserk When He Was Forced To Censor One Word From This AEROSMITH Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"As a father of three daughters, this was the most difficult song that Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, one of America’s great rock bands, ever had to write. It actually took him nine months to finish, then a record exec made him censor his own song fearing it wouldn’t get played on pop radio because of one word that wasn’t even a swear word. Would he change it? It would be the biggest hit on an 80s hard rock masterpiece, Pump, an album that had a pretty good chance of being the first hard rock record to have three #1 hits from one album. Would it happen? The road would be tough. 'Janie’s Got A Gun' got banned and had to compete with a smash hit starring a cartoon cat. Find out if this provocative and haunting song pulled it off, next on Professor Of Rock."