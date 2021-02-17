STEVEN WILSON On Recording New PORCUPINE TREE Music - "I Can Imagine We'll Probably Make Another Record One Day"

During an interview with Profil Prog, former Porcupine Tree frontman Steven Wilson - who now works as a solo artist - was asked if Porcupine Tree will ever reunite to record new music.

Porcupine Tree started as Wilson's solo project in 1987 but evolved into a critically acclaimed prog band. They releasd 10 srudio albums - the last one being 2009's The Inçident - and went on unofficial hiatus in 2015 / 2016 as Wilson preferred to focus on his solo work.

On returning to Porcupine Tree

Wilson: What I always say to people is, 'When you least expect me to do something, that's probably when I'll do it.' I've always said Porcupine Tree, I can imagine we'll probably make another record one day. I don't know when. We'll probably do it at the moment everyone's least expecting it.

Listen, I still love so-called progressive rock but I'm not there right now, honestly. I'm more excited by other music right now. But one thing I know from my past is that I go through cycles with things. Pink Floyd will always be my favorite group - always have been, always will be. My relationship with other progressive rock waxes and wanes. I could easily be excited by something like that again.

I can't have an allegiance to doing anything for very long because I get bored, and I think to me that the icons that I grew up admiring the most, people like Bowie, Zappa, Neil Young, were always changing - that's what they do. It's unusual in music to hop around genres, but the people that do, and the people that did, define their own musical world."