STEVIE R. PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS Announce Release Date For New Album

UK rockers, Stevie R. Pearce And The Hooligans, have announced the release date for Major League Son Of A Bitch, out on August 28 via Heavy Rocka/Cargo Records. The album sees the introduction of Carl Donoghue and Lance Skybaby to the all-new 13 tracks.

Having sat on the Hooligans second album for over a year, rescheduling twice, the release date has been announced as August 28 to co-incide with the band’s debut performance at Hard Rock Hell Sleaze in Sheffield. A short teaser video of the album has also been released showcasing the new material on the album. It will be released on all the usual digital platforms, CD and vinyl- which will follow on after the release date due to delays in the vinyl manufacturing industry.

Dates:

August

27 – Mofest – Melbourne Rock Club

28 – Sheffield – Hard Rock Hell Sleaze

29 – Crazy Cowboy Festival 6

September

2 – Newscastle – Trillians

3 – Bradford – Nightrain

4 – Edinburgh – Bannermans

10 – Blackpool – The Waterloo

11 – Reading – The Facebar

17 – Wales – The Patriot

October

1 – Nottingham – The Old Salutation Inn

2 – Sheffield – Mogstock, Record Junkee

Stevie R. Pearce says of the new album: “I really wanted to go a lot further sonically, vocally and with intent with album two - as a group. You are only as good as your last album which was ages ago now... and mine was very well received but I’m not complacent and I’m not worried to throw some curveballs…and I think too many seem to be playing it safe…so I’ve doubled the bite for Major League. It’s not nicey nicey rock by numbers which I’m seeing a lot of at the moment… its eclectic. It’s also all true... no fictional stories. I have light and dark and I’ve some surprises on it that people probably won’t know what to do with. Dave Draper has also put his heart and soul into this record... so I’m already winning.”

Stevie Pearce has established himself as a highly regarded guitar player, and has become first call for Jizzy Pearl (Jizzy Pearls/Love Hate) and Kory Clarke (Warrior Soul).