STEWART COPELAND Breaks Down Iconic Song "Message In A Bottle" - "I Think It's One Of THE POLICE's Best Performances" (Video)

Drumeo has shared a new in-studio video along with the following message:

"'Message In A Bottle' is one of the most famous tracks in The Police catalog, and Stewart Copeland’s drumming really brings it to life. He blends tight hi-hat work, ghost notes, and overdubs to create a drum part that's instantly recognizable. What sets him apart is his mix of precision, creativity, and spontaneity – making him a huge inspiration for drummers around the world. His unique approach encourages you to break free from the usual patterns and explore new ideas."

In a previous Drumeo clip, found below, Copeland runs through his drumming foundations, discusses the growth of and tension in The Police, reveals the most difficult song by The Police to play, talks about recording the Synchronicity album, and plays some of the band's iconic songs.