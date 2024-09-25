STEWART COPELAND Performs Iconic Songs By THE POLICE For Drumeo (Video)

Drumeo has shared a new in-studio video along with the following message:

"For the first time ever on Drumeo, we’re excited to bring you legendary Stewart Copeland from The Police – live from the iconic Village Studios in Los Angeles!

In this hour-long Drumeo Live feature, Stewart will offer an exclusive, in-depth look into his career with The Police. He'll talk about some of the band's biggest hits, how he developed his unique drumming style and incorporated electronics into his playing, and ultimately how he came up with some of the most iconic drum parts in history – like "Walking On The Moon" and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic".

Stewart Copeland is the reason why millions of drummers around the world are playing the instrument today, and he's one of the drummers who helped shape the sound of rock music as we know it."

In the clip below, Copeland runs through his drumming foundations, discusses the growth of and tension in The Police, reveals the most difficult song by The Police to play, talks about recording the Synchronicity album, and plays some of the band's iconic songs.

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Wow! Where do I even start with this one? The Police's blockbuster record, Synchronicity, defined it's time as much as any album could with four huge hits, including 'Every Breath You Take'', a song that has become the most-played in the history of recorded music. But all in all, Synchronicity is pretty dark. In fact, its main themes are obsession, surveillance, control, murder, jealousy, revenge, and ownership. I’ve got Rock And Hall Of Famer Stewart Copeland to help tell the story of this album that broke up a band and even brought them to full-on fistfights, but the producer of the album said that tension made it the masterpiece it is. The story of a classic with one of its creators is next on Professor Of Rock."