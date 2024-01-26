STEWART COPELAND Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The One Big Regret He Has About THE POLICE Classic "Message In A Bottle"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, an interview with one of the greatest drummers in rock and roll history, Stewart Copeland of The Police on their first two #1 hits, 'Message In A Bottle' and 'Walking On The Moon'. These two songs put Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland on the map. 'Walking On The Moon' is definitely a candidate for the most atmospheric hit of its time, and it came to Sting when he was sloppy drunk. He said he came up with the worst song title ever - 'Walking Round The Room' - for it, so he changed it up when he was sober... and it somehow ended up with an even worse title he says! And 'Message In A Bottle' is one of the most played in rock history and Stewart says he has one big regret about it decades later. Get the story of two classics in our exclusive interview, next on Professor Of Rock!"