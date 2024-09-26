STICK TO YOUR GUNS Announce New Album Keep Planting Flowers, Share "Severed Forever" Video

Hardcore quintet Stick To Your Guns — Jesse Barnett [vocals], Andrew Rose [bass], Adam Galindo [drums], Chris Rawson [guitar], and Josh James [guitar]— will release their ferocious new album Keep Planting Flowers on January 10, 2025 via new label SharpTone Records. Pre-orders for the album will launch on October 8 here.

Today, the So Cal band has shared the video for the first single "Severed Forever", a massively energetic anthem with soaring melodic choruses and a monster breakdown. Watch it below. The song will also be available on DSPs on October 8, as well.

"Keep Planting Flowers is a collection of songs that exist to spite the nihilistic narrative that plagues our minds and societies," Barnett says about the album. "One that says things are just the way that they are and that regardless of the burning rage or depthless depression that this fills us with, there is simply nothing we can do about it. I militantly reject such a joyless outlook on the one life that I get the honor of living. A new world needs a new you, so no matter how bad things get, keep planting flowers."

Regarding the single and video, Barnett continues, "In an industry where there is only one true artist for every 250 entrepreneurs, this song is a dedication to the 'artists and musicians' who are nothing more than lackeys or the errand boys of their keepers. I have severed myself completely from the superficial competitive market mentality of 'f*ck thy neighbor' to one that aligns more with the yearning of my spirit. I'm not going to pretend lines haven't been drawn. I chose my side and I have found purpose in who and what I fight for."

Tracklisting:

"We All Die Anyway"

"Spineless"

"Permanent Dark"

"Invisible Rain"

"Severed Forever"

"More Than A Witness"

"Keep Planting Flowers"

"Eats Me Up"

"Who Needs Who" (Feat. Scott Vogel of Terror)

"H84U" ( Feat. Connie Sgarbossa of Seeyouspacecowboy)

STYG will spend the next several months on the road. They head to Europe in January and February with Bodysnatcher, Elwood Stray, and No Cure. Additionally, the band will tour with Bane this fall. All dates and locations are in the graphics below.