STICK TO YOUR GUNS - Pro-Shot Video Of Full Summer Breeze 2023 Set Streaming

Orange County, California-based hardcore band, Stick To Your Guns, performed at Summer Breeze 2023 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 17th. Pro-shot video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Nobody"

"What Goes Around"

"Married to The Noise"

"Such Pain"

"The Sun The Moon The Truth"

"Nothing You Can Do To Me"

"Doomed By You"

"No Tolerance"

"Hush"

"Bringing You Down"

"Amber"

"What Choice Did You You Give Us"

"Against Them All"

Stick To Your Guns, released their latest album, Spectre, on July 29th, 2022 via Pure Noise Records.

Tracklisting:

"(My Heart Is A...)"

"Weapon"

"Who Dares"

"Hush"

"A World To Win"

"Open Up My Head"

"Liberate"

"The Shine"

"Instruments Of The End"

"Father"

"More Of Us Than Them"

"No Way To Live"

"Hush" video:

"Weapon" video: