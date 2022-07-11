STICK TO YOUR GUNS Release "Hush" Music Video; North American Headline Dates Announced
July 11, 2022, 12 minutes ago
Orange County, California-based hardcore band, Stick To Your Guns, will drop their new album, Spectre, on July 29 via Pure Noise Records. Today, the band has shared the video for the new song "Hush", which can double as a powerful history lesson for the listener. So pay attention. Watch below.
Tracklisting:
"(My Heart Is A...)"
"Weapon"
"Who Dares"
"Hush"
"A World To Win"
"Open Up My Head"
"Liberate"
"The Shine"
"Instruments Of The End"
"Father"
"More Of Us Than Them"
"No Way To Live"
"Hush" video:
"Weapon" video:
Stick To Your Guns have also announced their upcoming headline North American tour. It kicks off on September 1 and runs through October 1. All dates are below.
September
1 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
2 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
6 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
7 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
9 - Louisville, KY - Portal
10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest
11 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
13 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
16 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
17 - Quebec City, QC - Envol & Macadam Fest
20 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
21 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
22 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
25 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
27 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
28 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
30 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
October
1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Lineup:
Jesse Barnett - Vocals
Andrew Rose - Bass
George Schmitz - Drums
Chris Rawson - Guitar
Josh James - Guitar