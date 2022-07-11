STICK TO YOUR GUNS Release "Hush" Music Video; North American Headline Dates Announced

Orange County, California-based hardcore band, Stick To Your Guns, will drop their new album, Spectre, on July 29 via Pure Noise Records. Today, the band has shared the video for the new song "Hush", which can double as a powerful history lesson for the listener. So pay attention. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"(My Heart Is A...)"

"Weapon"

"Who Dares"

"Hush"

"A World To Win"

"Open Up My Head"

"Liberate"

"The Shine"

"Instruments Of The End"

"Father"

"More Of Us Than Them"

"No Way To Live"

"Hush" video:

"Weapon" video:

Stick To Your Guns have also announced their upcoming headline North American tour. It kicks off on September 1 and runs through October 1. All dates are below.

September

1 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

2 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

6 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

7 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

9 - Louisville, KY - Portal

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

13 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

16 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

17 - Quebec City, QC - Envol & Macadam Fest

20 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

21 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

22 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

25 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

27 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

28 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

30 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

October

1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Lineup:

Jesse Barnett - Vocals

Andrew Rose - Bass

George Schmitz - Drums

Chris Rawson - Guitar

Josh James - Guitar