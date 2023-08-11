STITCHED UP HEART Release Gripping New Single / Video “Immortal”

Los Angeles heavy rockers Stitched Up Heart are charging toward the release of their new album To The Wolves, and amping it up each step of the way. To The Wolves is due out September 1st via Century Media Records and can be pre-ordered here.

Today, the band has revealed the fiery new single and video, "Immortal". Progressive dynamics with groovy aggression and vocalist Mixi pulling out all the stops atop hefty bass lines. "We really wanted to expand our limits and see how heavy we could go while still being melodic," explains Mixi. "There are a lot of hidden Marvel comic easter eggs in this track as well."

Heavier is indeed the name of the game on To The Wolves. As the band explores darker territories than ever before, Stitched Up Heart has crafted something that is anthemic, soulful, and unapologetic. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below.

"To The Wolves"

"Thunder"

"The Hunting"

"Possess Me"

"Immortal"

"Taste For Blood"

"Conquer And Divide"

"Dead Inside"

"The Architect"

"Part Of Me"

"The End"

Late this summer and early fall, Stitched Up Heart will be hitting the road. The band will be supporting Escape The Fate, along with D.R.U.G.S., Point North, and Garzi. The mammoth trek kicks off August 31st in Salt Lake City, Utah, and includes a stop at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest, before wrapping up on October 5th in Portland, Oregon. You can see all the cities, venues and dates in the official tour poster below.