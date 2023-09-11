STITCHED UP HEART Release Striking New Video For "Conquer And Divide"

Los Angeles heavy rockers Stitched Up Heart recently released their dark, alluring new album To The Wolves, amping up the aggression each step of the way. Today, the band has revealed the striking new video for highlight track, "Conquer And Divide". Industrial tinged and apocalypse laden, the track is both soaring and crushing. To The Wolves was released on September 1st via Century Media Records and can be ordered here.

Heavier is indeed the name of the game on To The Wolves. As the band explores darker territories than ever before, Stitched Up Heart has crafted something that is anthemic, soulful, and unapologetic. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below.

"To The Wolves"

"Thunder"

"The Hunting"

"Possess Me"

"Immortal"

"Taste For Blood"

"Conquer And Divide"

"Dead Inside"

"The Architect"

"Part Of Me"

"The End"

Stitched Up Heart is currently on the road. The band is supporting Escape The Fate, along with D.R.U.G.S., Point North, and Garzi. The mammoth trek kicks off August 31st in Salt Lake City, Utah, and wraps up on October 5th in Portland, Oregon. You can see all the cities, venues and dates in the official tour poster below.