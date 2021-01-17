Stockholm’s Metal Alliance – WOLF, SORCERER, DESCEND And LUGNET – Announce Joint Stream Bloody Stream Live Event

With the pandemic putting an unimaginable halt to concerts and festivals and the realization that live music for obvious reasons cannot be brought to performing venues anytime soon, an alliance of Stockholm’s finest metal has united to begin 2021 with a message of faith and solidarity! On Saturday, January 30, 2021, heavy metal legends Wolf, epic doom lords Sorcerer, progressive death metallers Descend and the tough, gritty '70s sound hard-rockers Lugnet will join forces during an almost five-hour live stream, Stream Bloody Stream, and bring an electrifying show to home screens worldwide.

From a professional stage setting in Stockholm’s famous Popskolan, each band will perform a 45 minute live set and fans will be treated to a full-on invasion of their living room. During the change-overs, host Henrik ‘Henke’ Brannerydh - known from the Swedish podcast Rockpodden - will treat the audience to a backstage experience and interviews with the bands.

Music venues were the first to close and will probably be the last to open, so this event will be a great opportunity to witness a unique Stockholm collaboration, catch some onstage action again and support the future of music.

Timing for the live stream on January 30, 2021 is as follows:

* CET 19:15

* United Kingdom 18:15

* Moscow 21:15

* Rio de Janeiro 15:15

* New York 13:15

* Los Angeles 10:15

* Tokyo 03:15 (Jan, 31!)

* Melbourne 05:15 (Jan, 31!)

Tickets for Stream Bloody Stream are available at this location, priced at € 18 each. If you can’t be in front of a TV, tablet, phone, laptop etc. at exactly your local time, don’t worry - ticket buyers will have access to replay the full stream for 48 hours from the start of the show.

(Photo - Theres Björk)