STONE HORNS Unveil New Live Video "Terra Genesis"

Stone Horns have released a new official video for "Terra Genesis", from their third studio album Chimaira, issued in January 2024.

The video, which can be seen below, was filmed live on July 7, 2024 at Espace Julien in Marseille, France, when Stone Horns opened for Cavalera Conspiracy.

The Chimaira full-length features seven groove-laden hell-bent tracks, that tell the story of an odyssey of being rejected by all and thirsting for revenge. It explores life's thirst for recognition, whatever its form. Through its various acts, the story continues in different states, colors, and landscapes. A raw, merciless finality that leaves little room for breath in this torment of violence. We're all chasing a chimera, but isn't it the chimera that's chasing us? That's the question this album tries to answer, combining freshness and warmth, violence and peace, waves, and digressions.

With their headbanging groove, this third studio offering Chimaira is a culmination of all the band's experiments to date. This is the band's most accomplished album, both in terms of composition and production. Each track has its own universe on this full-length, but it's also part of a whole, because like their previous albums, Chimaira is a concept album.

"There's something for every metal taste and color. The aim of this album is for fans of every sub-genre of metal to be able to say to themselves at some point when listening to it: 'I really like that beat.' Chimaira is a bit like the child of The Beast Inside (2018) and Rise Of Apophis (2021)," says the band.

Tracklisting:

"Grasping The Embers Of Exile"

"No Mercy"

"Terra Genesis"

"Age Of Chimairas"

"Chrysalis"

"In The Clutches Of The Abyss"

"Echoes Of A Fallen Empire"

For further details, visit Stone Horns on Facebook.