STONE HORSES - Redemption Chronicles Due Digitally In October, Physically In November; “Free” (Remix) Available Now

Maryland quartet Stone Horses — John Allen (vocals + guitar); Teddy Merrill (guitars); Dylan Howes (bass); and Jason Heiser (drums) — have announced details of their new album, Redemption Chronicles. The album will be available digitally worldwide on October 25. It arrives physically on November 22. Pre-order it now at this location.

A limited edition indie exclusive vinyl releases to retailers nationwide on November 22, as well. A limited webstore exclusive variant is also available along with other exclusive products. It will be available in standard black and on CD as well. For more information, head here.

The band has shared the video for the rippin' and riffy new single "Free" (Remix).

"The lead of single 'Free' (Remix) is really a dedication to the fans that we've encountered around the world," says Allen. "Wherever you are — I'm dying to be!"

He continues, "Redemption Chronicles is a way to introduce the uninitiated to the band. Some of our best songs throughout the life of the band, some new material, and some fun covers."

If you dig classic rock riffs on top of riffs on top of even more riffs, soulful and heartfelt vocals, and even more riffs, then you will dig Stone Horses, who have shared stages with like-minded acts such as Slash, Brother Cane, Greta Van Fleet, and Rival Sons. They also scored top honors at the 2024 Maryland Music Awards. The band has struck a perfect balance between vintage rock sounds, with a modern twist. Their songs will get your body moving!

Tracklisting:

"Free" (Remix)

"Gasoline"

"FAFO"

"Crosses To Bear"

"Come Back To Me"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Reckless Ways"

"Broken Hearts Broken Bones"

"Good Ol' Days"

"Die Young"

"When I Get Paid"

"Hanging Tree"

