STONE TEMPLE PILOTS And +LIVE+ Announce North American Co-Headline Tour With Special Guests SOUL ASYLUM

Today two of the most legendary bands in rock, Stone Temple Pilots (pictured above) and +Live+, announced they are teaming up for the Jubilee Tour, a co-headline tour produced by Live Nation. The 19-city run kicks off August 16 in Concord, CA, with special guests Our Lady Peace on the first two dates, and the remainder of the tour with Soul Asylum.

The multi-platinum selling bands join forces to celebrate the 30th anniversary of two of the most beloved albums of the 90s, +Live+'s Throwing Copper, and Stone Temple Pilots' Purple. Fans of the iconic bands can expect a night of hit songs from those albums and much more, with a full set of music by each group spanning generations.

When Stone Temple Pilots returned to the studio in 1994 to record their second album, the band was facing high expectations set by its debut album, Core, which sold more than 8 million copies and won a Grammy Award. The release of Purple would cement their place as one of the most definitive bands of their generation, debuting #1 on the Billboard album chart, releasing the smash singles “Interstate Love Song,” “Vasoline,” and “Big Empty” on its way to selling more than six million copies.

Throwing Copper, the third studio album from +Live+ produced by Jerry Harrison of The Talking Heads, set alternative radio on fire with consecutive hit singles, including “Selling the Drama,” “I Alone,” “All Over You,” and the unforgettable radio mainstay, “Lightning Crashes,” which was #1 at Modern Rock Radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and went on to sell over 10 million copies.

Tickets: General onsale begins Friday, March 22 at 10 AM, local at StoneTimplePilots.com and Freaks4Live.com.

VIP: Limited VIP packages are available for Stone Temple Pilots and +Live+ that include meet & greet and photo with the band, early entree and exclusive items on StoneTimplePilots.com and Freaks4Live.com.

Tour dates:

August

16 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord # ^

17 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater # ^

19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre #

22 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman #

23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion #

24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP +

27 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre +

28 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Dally’s Place +

31 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

September

1 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater #

4 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live +

5 - Mansfield, WA - Xfinity Center +

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center +

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

14 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center #

# - Stone Temple Pilots closes show

+ - +Live+ closes show

^ - with Our Lady Peace

(STP photo - Emily Paine)