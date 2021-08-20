STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Announce Solo Headline Tour

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a series of headline shows, following their co-headline tour with Bush. The first official date of the solo tour is October 9 in Chattanooga during the Bush co-headline tour, and starts up again October 18 in Wichita, KS. To purchase tickets, head here.

Dates:

October

9 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre

18 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

20 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Club 5

22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

23 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

26 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

27 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

29 - Waterloo, NY @The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino

30 - Middletown, NY - Orange County Fair Speedway Arena

31 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

November

2 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

3 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

5 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

6 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

7 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak

9 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush dates are listed below.

Dates:

September

30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

October

1 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *

3 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5 - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square

6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

9 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre (STP show only)

11 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

12 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

14 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino

15 - Brandon, MO - Brandon Amphitheatre

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)**

* Free admission show

** Promo tickets starting at $25