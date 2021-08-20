STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Announce Solo Headline Tour
August 20, 2021, 34 minutes ago
Stone Temple Pilots have announced a series of headline shows, following their co-headline tour with Bush. The first official date of the solo tour is October 9 in Chattanooga during the Bush co-headline tour, and starts up again October 18 in Wichita, KS. To purchase tickets, head here.
Dates:
October
9 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre
18 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
20 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Club 5
22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
23 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
26 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
27 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
29 - Waterloo, NY @The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino
30 - Middletown, NY - Orange County Fair Speedway Arena
31 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
November
2 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
3 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
5 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
6 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
7 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak
9 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush dates are listed below.
Dates:
September
30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
October
1 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *
3 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
5 - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square
6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
8 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
9 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre (STP show only)
11 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
12 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre
14 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino
15 - Brandon, MO - Brandon Amphitheatre
17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)**
* Free admission show
** Promo tickets starting at $25