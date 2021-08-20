STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Announce Solo Headline Tour

August 20, 2021, 34 minutes ago

news hard rock stone temple pilots

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Announce Solo Headline Tour

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a series of headline shows, following their co-headline tour with Bush. The first official date of the solo tour is October 9 in Chattanooga during the Bush co-headline tour, and starts up again October 18 in Wichita, KS. To purchase tickets, head here.

Dates:

October
9 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre
18 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
20 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Club 5
22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
23 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
26 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
27 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
29 - Waterloo, NY @The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino
30 - Middletown, NY - Orange County Fair Speedway Arena
31 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

November
2 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
3 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
5 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
6 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
7 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak
9 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush dates are listed below.

Dates:

September
30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

October
1 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *
3 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
5 - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square
6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
8 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
9 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre (STP show only)
11 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
12 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre
14 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino
15 - Brandon, MO - Brandon Amphitheatre
17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)**

* Free admission show
** Promo tickets starting at $25




