STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Bassist ROBERT DeLEO Names His Five Favourite Albums; Video

August 28, 2023, 14 minutes ago

AXS TV have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Have you ever thought about which albums you'd want to have with you on a deserted island? Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo has! See his top five picks right here on Stranded."

Earlier this year, DeLeo took part in a career-spanning interview with producer / songwriter / educator, Rick Beato. Watch the video below:



