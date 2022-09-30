STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Bassist ROBERT DeLEO To Release Debut Solo Album In October; "Love Is Not Made Of Gold" Feat. JIMMY GNECCO Streaming

Stone Temple Pilots bassist, Robert DeLeo, will release his debut solo album, Lessons Learned, on October 21. Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the single, "Love Is Not Made Of Gold" featuring Jimmy Gnecco, below.

“Lessons Learned is a very personal album for me,” DeLeo told American Songwriter. “The journey has been an interesting one. This collection of songs has been my diary through the trials of trying to find what that ever so mystical word love means.”

He added, “I have been working on this record for about three years. As time passed each song came about in its own special way. I had time to sit down and reevaluate my acoustic guitar playing, songwriting, and life. It meant a lot to take advantage of so much time that the world allowed.”

Tracklisting:

"Big Sky Woman"

"She Brings The Rain"

"Love Is Not Made Of Gold"

"Anew"

"Put Aside Your Sorrows"

"Lessons Learned"

"What Will Be"

"Everything"

"What’ll I Do"

"Is This Goodbye"

"Love Is Not Made Of Gold" lyric video:

(Photo - Duke DeLeo)