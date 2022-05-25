STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, KING’S X, STEVEN ADLER and ZO2 To Perform At "D.A.V.E. JAM" - A Benefit Concert To Support The David Z Foundation

Stone Temple Pilots, King’s X, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler and ZO2 are set to headline the first ever “D.A.V.E. JAM” benefit concert on Saturday, July 30, at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY.

100% of the net proceeds from ticket sales and donations will benefit the David Z Foundation (DZF) for music education and programming for underprivileged children around the world. In keeping with DZF’s initiative to empower young musicians, there will be a pre-show performance by the students at School of Rock Clark. The show is sponsored by RCF Speakers, Loaded Concerts and the Lanza Family Foundation. Additional sponsors to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 26 at 11 AM, ET online here, or at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater box office, located at 1008 Brown Street - Peekskill, NY 10566.

About David Z Foundation: The David Z Foundation is a passionate champion of music education rooted in the strong belief that any student can benefit from the power and magic of music. DZF sees the extraordinary potential music has when introduced at a young age. It fosters interest and participation in the arts, which impacts academic and emotional growth. Since its inception, the David Z Foundation has worked with schools to design fun and unique music education programs serving diverse, underserved and at-risk communities. Its mission is to transform lives through the magic of music.

David Z Foundation 501(c)(3) EIN: 45-3262600. You can find out more at davidzfoundation.org.