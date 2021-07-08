STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Streaming Live Version Of "Tumble In The Rough" From Upcoming Super Deluxe Edition Of Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop
Stone Temple Pilots' Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop (Super Deluxe Edition) celebrates the album's 25th anniversary and will be available on July 23. The release combines a newly remastered version of the album with unreleased early takes, alternate versions, and a full concert from 1997.
Get your copy here, and listen to a live version of "Tumble In The Rough" below.
Released on March 26, 1996, the album is a pitch-perfect amalgamation of the band members’ musical personalities, yielding three #1 hits - "Big Bang Baby," "Lady Picture Show," and "Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart."
Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop (Super Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:
Disc One: Original Album 2021 Remaster
"Press Play"
"Pop’s Love Suicide"
"Tumble In The Rough"
"Big Bang Baby"
"Lady Picture Show"
"And So I Know"
"Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart"
"Art School Girl"
"Adhesive"
"Ride The Cliché"
"Daisy"
"Seven Caged Tigers"
Disc Two: Early Versions, Instrumentals, & Alternate Mixes
"Press Play" - Full-Length Version
"Pop’s Love Suicide" - Early Version
"Tumble In The Rough" - Early Version
"Big Bang Baby" - Early Version
"Lady Picture Show" - Early Version
"And So I Know" - Early Version
"Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart" - Early Version
"5 Or 4 Times (Art School Girl)" - Early Version
"Adhesive" - Instrumental
"Ride The Cliché" - Instrumental
"Seven Caged Tigers" - Early Version
"Big Bang Baby" - Alternate Version
"Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart" - Percussion Mix
"Art School Girl" - Jaw Harp Version
"Kretz’s Acoustic Song"
Disc Three: Live At Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, FL (3/14/97)
"Crackerman"
"Meatplow"
"Tumble In The Rough"
"Vasoline"
"Wicked Garden"
"Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart"
"Plush"
"Big Empty"
"Interstate Love Song"
"Lady Picture Show"
"Unglued"
"Big Bang Baby"
"Dead & Bloated"
"Sex Type Thing"