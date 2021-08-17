STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Team Up With BUSH For US Co-Headline Tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush are teaming up for a co-headline tour. The 11-city outing kicks off Thursday, September 30 in Mesa, AZ and wraps Sunday, October 17 in Oklahoma City, OK.

The multi-platinum bands will create an unforgettable night of music, with each group taking the stage in a different order of the revolving headline tour. Fans can expect a full set of music from both bands, playing some of the most iconic alternative rock hits in radio history.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 20 at 10 AM, local time at stonetemplepilots.com and bushofficial.com.

Limited amount of $20 tickets are available except where noted* below.

Dates:

September

30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

October

1 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *

3 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5 - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square

6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

9 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre (STP show only)

11 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

12 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

14 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino

15 - Brandon, MO - Brandon Amphitheatre

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)**

* Free admission show

** Promo tickets starting at $25