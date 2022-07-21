STONE WHISKEY Release "Mirror" Video

"It's finally here," proclaims Stone Whiskey. "Our ninth and final video single off of our debut album, Rebels Of The Sun. We set out to do a music video for every song on the album and this release is the culmination of over a year of hard work making sure that we met that goal! Thank you to all involved in all the videos. It was a blast making all of them!"

The video for "Mirror" was shot and editited by Aaron Damboise and Rich Damboise at Slim's Downtown in Raleigh, NC. Stone Whiskey sends extra thanks to Dan’s Garage NC for the awesome car!

"This closes a chapter for the Rebels album," says guitarist Bill Spears. "We are currently demo tracking our sophomore album and will be with Anthony Focx (Aerosmith, Buckcherry, Vince Neil) soon to get it recorded."

Check out the previously released videos from Rebels Of The Sun below.

"Troublemaker":

"Livin' Wild" video:

"Rebels Of The Sun" video:

"Into The Moonlight" video:

"Empty Eyes" video:

"Feels Like Yesterday" video:

"Out On The City" video:

"Talkin' Dirty" video:

Get your copy of Rebels Of The Sun here.