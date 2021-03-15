STONE WHISKEY Release Second Single / Video "Into The Moonlight"

“Into The Moonlight” is the next instalment in what will be multiple music video releases throughout 2021 for Stone Whiskey. “Into The Moonlight” is the first track on the band's debut album titled Rebels Of The Sun, that will be released in Summer of 2021.

Below is a sneak peek at that album cover exclusive to BraveWords. The album was recorded at Vintage Noise Studio in Raleigh, NC, and produced, mixed, and mastered by Anthony Focx (The Dead Daisies, Buckcherry, Steven Tyler, Vince Neil) in Nashville, TN.

"We are planning on doing a video release for each track on the album," says Stone Whiskey. "The third music video has already been shot, and a fourth one scheduled to be shot early April, so keep an eye out for more music videos throughout the year!"

The "Into The Moonlight" video was filmed in early February by Aaron and Rich Damboise at Circle M Ranch in Sanford, NC.

Building on the classic, time tested five-piece formula of hard hitting, rebellious rock 'n roll, Stone Whiskey's lineup consists of vocalist Alan Rueda, guitarists Bill Spears and Chris Clark, drummer Mike Ropelewski, and bassist Jim Hunter.

Check out the official music video for Stone Whiskey's debut single "Rebels Of The Sun". The clip was filmed at Vintage Noise Studio in Raleigh, NC.

