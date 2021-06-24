STÖNER Feat. Former KYUSS Members Streaming Debut Album In Its Entirety

Stoners Rule, the debut album from the new desert rock supergroup Stöner, featuring Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, will be released tomorrow, Friday, June 25 via Heavy Psych Sounds. Pre-order in North America, and Worldwide. Find an advance album stream below.

Says the band: "Out in the desert where we come from, Punks, Skaters, Metalheads, Hippies and Freaks are all Stoners. We’re all misfits and we don’t like squares and outsiders trying to disrespect our scene. Outsiders might take notice but they take Nothin’.”

Brant Bjork’s desert vibe meets the punk attitude of Nick Oliveri and creates an explosive mix and a particular branch of rock. The sound is mellow, but these are the same guys who created the legend of Kyuss, and the Desert-Stoner rock movement which is alive now more than ever. This album is a celebration of the sound of the Desert, driven by the spirit of these incredible musicians and artists. Seven original tracks for this incredible debut album which describes how to ride into the dusty roads of the Mojave Desert where it has all begun. Brant’s vocals give a classic color to the hypnotic-bluesy riffing background.

The release was recorded at The Rad Cabin, Joshua Tree, CA on October 12, 2020 by Yosef Sanborn. Cover art by Branca Studio.

Tracklisting:

"Rad Stays Rad"

"The Older Kids"

"Own Yer Blues"

"Nothin'"

"Evel Never Dies"

"Stand Down"

"Tribe / Fly Girl"

Album stream:

Stöner is:

Brant Bjork - Guitars/Vocals

Nick Oliveri - Bass

Ryan Güt - Drums See Less

(Photo - Stöner Facebook)