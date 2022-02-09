STÖNER Feat. Former KYUSS Members To Release Totally... Album In May; "A Million Beers" Single Streaming

Desert rock supergroup Stöner, featuring Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, will release their new album, Totally..., on May 6 via via Heavy Psych Sounds. Listen to the album's first single, "A Million Beers", below.

The new album will be available in the following formats:

- 25 Ultra Ltd Test Press Vinyl

- 100 Ultra Ltd Side A/Side B White-black-pink Vinyl

- 150 Ultra Ltd Half/Half Splatter Transparent Yellow-transparent Orange-red Splatter Vinyl

- 150 Ultra Ltd 3 Color Striped Vinyl

- 250 Ultra Ltd Color In Color Splatter Vinyl

- Ltd Orange Vinyl

- Black Vinyl

- Digipak

- Digital

Totally... can be pre-ordered worldwide here, and in North America here.

Tracklisting:

"Party March"

"A Million Beers"

"Strawberry Creek (Dirty Feet)"

"Spacedude & The Burn"

"Stöner Theme"

"Turn It Around Now"

"Driving Miss Lazy"

"Great American Sage"

"A Million Beers":

Stöner is:

Brant Bjork - Guitars/Vocals

Nick Oliveri - Bass/Vocals

Ryan Güt - Drums

(Photo - Stöner Facebook)