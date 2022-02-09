STÖNER Feat. Former KYUSS Members To Release Totally... Album In May; "A Million Beers" Single Streaming
February 9, 2022, 48 minutes ago
Desert rock supergroup Stöner, featuring Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, will release their new album, Totally..., on May 6 via via Heavy Psych Sounds. Listen to the album's first single, "A Million Beers", below.
The new album will be available in the following formats:
- 25 Ultra Ltd Test Press Vinyl
- 100 Ultra Ltd Side A/Side B White-black-pink Vinyl
- 150 Ultra Ltd Half/Half Splatter Transparent Yellow-transparent Orange-red Splatter Vinyl
- 150 Ultra Ltd 3 Color Striped Vinyl
- 250 Ultra Ltd Color In Color Splatter Vinyl
- Ltd Orange Vinyl
- Black Vinyl
- Digipak
- Digital
Totally... can be pre-ordered worldwide here, and in North America here.
Tracklisting:
"Party March"
"A Million Beers"
"Strawberry Creek (Dirty Feet)"
"Spacedude & The Burn"
"Stöner Theme"
"Turn It Around Now"
"Driving Miss Lazy"
"Great American Sage"
"A Million Beers":
Stöner is:
Brant Bjork - Guitars/Vocals
Nick Oliveri - Bass/Vocals
Ryan Güt - Drums
(Photo - Stöner Facebook)