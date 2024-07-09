STÖNER Feat. KYUSS Members To Release Live Album In September; “Green Machine” Streaming

Californian desert rock supergroup Stöner (with Brant Bjork, Nick Oliveri and Ryan Güt) have announced the release of their new live album Hittin' The Bitchin' Switch on October 11 on Heavy Psych Sounds, with a first track (Kyuss cover “Green Machine”) and preorders available now.

Stöner is the supergroup formed by desert rock forefathers and long-time friends Brant Bjork (founding member of Kyuss, also former Fu Manchu), Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator, former Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age) and Ryan Güt (Brant Björk's drummer), who released two studio full-lengths and one EP on Heavy Psych Sounds.

Celebrating three studio records and three years of intensive touring across Europe, North America and Australia/New Zealand, Stöner is ready to embark you on their groove-laden live experience with their new live album Hittin' The Bitchin' Switch. Coming in a gorgeous double LP gatefold edition, the album features the band's greatest hits as well as their acclaimed covers of the Kyuss classics "Gardenia" and "Green Machine". It was recorded live at Altroquando in Treviso (Italy) by Matteo Pillon, engineered, mixed and mastered by Tommaso Mantelli and Max Ear at Lesder Studio.

It will be issued in Ultra LTD colored vinyl (2 versions), LTD magenta vinyl, classic black vinyl, CD digipack and digital on October 11, with preorders available now on Heavy Psych Sounds. Preorder at the Heavy Psych Sounds webshop.

Tracklisting:

“A Million Beers”

“Party March”

“The Older Kids”

“Rad Stays Rad”

“Evel Never Dies”

“Night Tripper vs No Brainer”

“Stand Down”

“Own Yer Blues”

“It Ain’t Free”

“R.A.M.O.N.E.S.”

“Tribe – Fly Girl”

“Strawberry Creek”

“Nothin’”

“Gardenia” (Kyuss cover)

“Green Machine” (Kyuss cover)

