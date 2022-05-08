STORM CORROSION Featuring STEVEN WILSON And MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT To Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of Debut Album; First Details Revealed

Porcupine Tree frontman turned solo artist Steven Wilson has shared the following message via social media:

"It’s exactly 10 years today since Storm Corrosion - my collaboration with Mikael Åkerfeldt - was originally released, still one of my favourites, a strange-beautiful spiritual experience of an album. Look out later this year for an anniversary edition featuring a brand new Dolby Atmos mix, a live version of 'Drag Ropes’ recorded at the Royal Albert Hall, in 2015, and other bonus material. More details soon..."

Storm Corrosion was released on May 7th, 2012 via Roadrunner Records. Åkerfeldt did most of the guitar work, while Wilson concentrated on the keyboard parts and arranging the music.He described it as containing a lot of orchestral parts, and as "mellow, strange, and disturbing."

Wilson's initial comments on the project:

"Because I think we both had this idea of this kind of music that we knew we couldn't get our bands to play, but that we both kind of understood where we were coming from, because we have this kind of passion: very experimental, obscure records, almost orchestral in their scope. And we wanted to make a record like that for a long time. It's a long way from metal and it's a long way from anything that, I think, Mikael has ever done, including (Opeth's) Damnation record. I think a lot of people thought, 'Oh, it's gonna be like Damnation.' It's not; it's a long way from that, too. And it's actually a long way from anything I've done."

The tracklist of the original Storm Corrosíon album is as follows:

"Drag Ropes"

"Storm Corrosion"

"Hag"

"Happy"

"Lock Howl"

"Ljudet Innan"

