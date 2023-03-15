STORM FORCE Featuring BRIGHTON ROCK Guitarist GREG FRASER Announce One-Off Show For St. Catharines, Ontario

Storm Force are back. They will perform a one-off show at the Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, Ontario on April 22nd. Tickets are now available here.

After releasing their critically acclaimed debut, Age Of Fear, the group recently unveiled a stunning re-working of "Uninvited", by fellow Canadian icon, Alanis Morrissette.

"What started as an impromptu jam while working on songs for the next Storm Force album, quickly developed into something really special we wanted to share right away!" says singer Patrick Gagliardi.

The new single, "Uninvited", is once again produced by Darius Szczepaniak and features legendary special guest keyboardist Ray Coburn (Roger Hodgson, Honeymoon Suite, Corey Hart). The single is available now on all digital services. The new album will be tentatively arriving in fall 2023.

You can stream and purchase the new single here.

BraveWords presented the premiere of the “Uninvited” video. Watch below:

Storm Force released their debut album, Age Of Fear, in early 2020. Led by Canadian rock legends Brighton Rock founder and lead guitarist Greg Fraser and featuring one of today’s most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension), their debut record produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar) combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of ex-Panik and Step Echo drummer Brian Hamilton and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Beradelli.

Storm Force’s groundbreaking first record is the result of a rich blend of rock influences spanning Triumph, UFO, Thin Lizzy, Foreigner, and so many more, and will be available on Escape Music worldwide. Order your copy now from The Music Shop.

"Because Of You"

"Dirty Vegas"