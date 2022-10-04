STORM FORCE Featuring BRIGHTON ROCK Guitarist GREG FRASER To Release New Single Next Week; New Albums Slated For Fall 2023

Storm Force / Brighton Rock guitarist Greg Fraser has checked in with the following update:

"New Storm Force single coming Tuesday, October 11th. The band is doing a re-imagining cover of a classic Canadian artist icon. This was a fun song to record. It’s by an artist that would not be someone most people would think a band like Storm Force would cover, but we decided 'Why not?' It’s a haunting song that we rocked the crap out of, and we are really proud of the results.

Storm Force 2 is coming along nicely and the band is hoping for a Fall 2023 release."

Fraser recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Can’t wait to get back on stage and kick ass again! Really looking forward to this night sharing the stage with our good friends, Sarasin.

Storm Force and Sarasin have some history together. Sarasin guitarist Greg Boileau was in a band with Brighton Rock’s lead singer Gerald McGhee called The Rockers before Brighton Rock were formed. Greg also co-wrote the Brighton Rock song 'Power Overload' with me, and was also tapped as the keyboard / rhythm guitarist for the entire BR Love Machine tour. He also has a black belt in drinking and can party with the best of em'!

This is going to be one hell of a party & we’re hoping to see you there. Cheers!"

Tickets for the show can be purchased here.

Storm Force released their debut album, Age Of Fear, in early 2020. Led by Canadian rock legends Brighton Rock founder and lead guitarist Greg Fraser and featuring one of today’s most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension), their debut record produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar) combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of ex-Panik and Step Echo drummer Brian Hamilton and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Beradelli.

Storm Force’s groundbreaking first record is the result of a rich blend of rock influences spanning Triumph, UFO, Thin Lizzy, Foreigner, and so many more, and will be available on Escape Music worldwide. Order your copy now from The Music Shop.

"Beacuse Of You"

"Dirty Vegas"