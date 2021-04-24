STORM FORCE Featuring BRIGHTON ROCK Guitarist GREG FRASER Working On Second Full Length Album

Canadian rockers Storm Force - featuring Brighton Rock guitarist Greg Fraser - have checked in with the following update:

"Writing and recording is coming along quite nicely on the Sorm Force 2 record, with the guys taking advantage of all these Lockdowns & Covid restrictions. Anyone not familiar with the first record yet you can check it out on all platforms here. Have a fantastic weekend everyone!"

Storm Force released their debut album, Age Of Fear, in early 2020. Led by Canadian rock legends Brighton Rock founder and lead guitarist Greg Fraser and featuring one of today’s most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension), their debut record produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar) combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of ex-Panik and Step Echo drummer Brian Hamilton and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Beradelli.

Storm Force’s debut is the result of a rich blend of rock influences spanning Triumph, UFO, Thin Lizzy, Foreigner, and so many more, and is available on Escape Music worldwide. Order your copy now from The Music Shop.

"Beacuse Of You"

"Dirty Vegas"

"Breathe"