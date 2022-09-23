STORMHAMMER Drop Official Video For "Light In The Dark" Feat. RALF SCHEEPERS & CHRIS BOLTENDAHL

German power metallers, StormHammer, have released the official video for the first single from their upcoming new offering, Never Surrender - 30 Years Of Power. The "best of" compilation includes the previously unreleased track, "Light In The Dark" featuring Ralf Scheepers & Chris Boltendahl, and you can watch the video for the song below. The single is now available across all digital and streaming platforms.

Never Surrender - 30 Years Of Power will be released on October 28 on digipack CD and digital streaming/download. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Northman" (Welcome To The End)

"Road To Heaven" (Welcome To The End)

"Light In The Dark" (Previously Unreleased Track)

"Dark Side" (Welcome To The End)

"Holy War" (Fireball)

"Wise Man" (Lord Of Darkness)

"Glory Halls Of Valhalla" (Echoes Of A Lost Paradise)

"Welcome To The End" (Welcome To The End)

"The Law" (Cold Desert Moon)

"Light In The Dark" video:

Guests on the album:

Chris Boltendahl vocals on "Light In The Dark"

Ralf Scheepers, vocals on "Light In The Dark"

Chris Widmann all drums, except "Light In The Dark"

Matthias Dobler keyboards on "Glory Halls Of Valhalla"

StormHammer are:

M.Nox - vocals

Dimitri Znaiko - Guitar, Backing vocals

Jonas Halverscheid - Guitar

Horst Tessmann - Bass, Backing vocals

Lukas Lobnig – Drums