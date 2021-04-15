STORMRULER Debut Lyric Video For New Song "Of Hollowed Souls & Distant Flame"

Fast-rising St. Louis-based black metal export, Stormruler, recently announced the impending release of their infernal, fantasy battle-inspired full-length offering, Under The Burning Eclipse, on May 28 via Napalm Records, alongside the release of an epic first music video for the opus “Reign Of The Winged Duke”. Today, the band is following up with a second new track - the searing, dynamic "Of Hollowed Souls & Distant Flame" - along side a brand new lyric video.

Stormruler about the new single: "'Of Hollowed Souls & Distant Flame' is the final song we composed for the record, and we felt it was a good second single to represent the band's direction. Lyrically, it invokes a feeling of being liberated, from both physical and mental shackles."

Stormruler - featuring the dark lyrical genius and deft skill of guitarist/vocalist Jason Asberry and drummer Jesse Schobel - have built a noteworthy subterranean following since their formation, leading to their recent signing with Napalm Records. Combining unrelenting black metal atmosphere and vision from varying metal genres with a brutal, modernized twist of inspiration, careful listeners may just be able to identify themes from some of their favourite stories, games and more…

Featuring 19 tracks alternating between ominous instrumental ambience and incendiary black metal riffs and fury, the album tells harrowing tales of war, death, victory and defeat, and delivers an unmatched, hellscaped auditory experience. Creeping in like menacing sonic smoke, instrumental ambient intro track “Shine Of Ivory Horns” launches directly into opener “Reign Of The Winged Duke”, instantly careening into a cascade of pummeling drums and charred riffage.

Under The Burning Eclipse evenly ebbs and flows between warning mystical atmosphere and ghastly action, evident on the likes of blackened headbobbers “Age Of Steel & Blood”, “Dawn Of The Eternal Fire” and unrelenting 8+ minute title epic “Under The Burning Eclipse”. Standout burner “Of Hollowed Souls & Distant Flame” looks to the north with archaic screams and memorable, colossal progressions, while combat-ready tracks like “At The Cliffs Of Azure City” incorporate ruminations of classic heavy metal combined with scorched, war-torn percussion.

The album traverses desolate musical peaks and valleys before closing with the otherworldly brutality of “Fear The Old Blood” – a non-stop onslaught of black metal attack – and ambient, acoustically-driven finisher of olde “Fields Of Mortal Shame”. Under The Burning Eclipse is a solid hour of fantasy-laden, grim fables transfixed in blackened scourge. Fans of extreme metal will not want to miss this debut offering from the mighty Stormruler!

Stormruler adds about the album: “We sought to take all of the elements we love about black and death metal and make the album we always wanted to hear. Early on, we formulated the idea to compose interludes between the songs to segue the moods, yet maintain a cohesive nature. As long-time fans of dark fantasy and historical warfare, it seemed like the proper path lyrically.”

Under The Burning Eclipse will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- Limited DieHard Edition: 2LP Gatefold Vinyl Orange/Black Splatter + Slipmat & Logo Patch (Napalm Mailorder Only - only 200 copies worldwide)

- 2LP Gatefold Transparent Orange (Napalm Mailorder Only - limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- Digital Album

Under The Burning Eclipse tracklisting:

"The Shine Of Ivory Horns"

"Reign Of The Winged Duke"

"The March Onto Golden Lands"

"Age Of Steel & Blood"

"Culling Of The Blood Moon"

"Blood Of The Old Wolf"

"Journey To The Unknown"

"Under The Burning Eclipse"

"Prithee, Chosen"

"Of Hollowed Souls & Distant Flames"

"An Empire Of Ash & Dust"

"At The Cliffs Of Azure City"

"Illuminating The Ancient Sky"

"Dawn Of The Eternal Fire"

"A Message From A Foreign King"

"Mark Of The Valkyrie"

"Blood Ritual"

"Fear The Old Blood"

"Fields Of Mortal Shame"

Stormruler is:

Jesse Schobel - Drums

Jason Asberry - Vocals & Guitars

(Photo - Chris Bauer)