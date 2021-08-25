STORMWARNING Signs To Frontiers Music Srl; Cover Of JOE LYNN TURNER’s “Endlessly” Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Stormwarning, an exciting new South American melodic rock project featuring the outstanding singer Santiago Ramonda. Santiago is joined by the production team of Sergio Mazul (Semblant) and Marcelo Gelbcke (Landfall), the same duo who oversaw the debut album from the amazing Brazilian heavy metal band Icon Of Sin.

Santiago Ramonda is a new singer from Argentina who was put to the attention of the label by Stuart Smith of Heaven & Earth. Santiago started playing guitar in 2007 and later found that he was inclined to try his hand at singing. After several years of self-taught development, the great singer Ivan Sencion started coaching him. Santiago dove into singing and playing live with '80s and '90s rock tribute bands to hone his skills.

In 2020, as a result of a Joe Lynn Turner cover published on his YouTube channel, he began to catch the attention of some influential people in the global rock scene, who eventually brought him to the attention of Frontiers. The label immediately thought to introduce Santiago to Marcelo and Sergio, who are both massive Melodic Rock fans. Coincidentally, the two were just starting to work on a bunch of melodic rock oriented material that they had not settled on a home for yet. The stars therefore aligned and thus Stormwarning was born. The debut album will be recorded in the next few months and released towards the second half of 2022.

"I am very excited to be part of the Frontiers family! It really took me a lot of effort to get to this point. I come from a small place where the conditions for art are not the best, but the passion of being committed to a purpose can break all barriers and schemes,” says Santiago. "I am happy to have signed with a label of this magnitude because with their help I am fulfilling my dream of recording my first professional studio album and making something to leave behind in this world, and especially something that is part of the great family of ROCK. Finally, I want to tell you something that has kept me on this path, and that day by day becomes ever more evident: "Dream big, because everything is possible, and dreams do come true!”

“I’m pretty sure Santiago has the look, the voice and the attitude to be a perfect frontman for a melodic rock project. We are super excited to work with him! Sergio and I have an undeniable chemistry to write songs and now it’s time to navigate into the melodic rock area. We definitely had a boost of confidence and energy after the amazing response of the Icon of Sin album, so we look forward to create many more stuff in the upcoming years - next one being Stormwarning!” says Marcelo Gelbcke.

"I'm very excited to finally release something inside the sphere of Hard Rock / AOR. I'm a longtime fan of icons like Foreigner, Journey, TEN, Dokken, Kenny Loggins, China, and many more names that have been blowing my mind since I was a kid. Side by side with Semblant and Icon of Sin, I think we awakened something huge here. Santiago is a great voice and an extremely talented singer with potential to reach the heights of the genre with his first record. The partnership and brotherhood between Marcelo and me will surely result in something very interesting again and the chemistry of the writing process has being amazing. Prepare yourselves for Stormwarning!" adds Sergio Mazul.

Experience Santiago’s amazing vocals with this cover of the Joe Lynn Turner classic “Endlessly”: