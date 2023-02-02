STORMWARNING To Release Self-Title Debut Album In March; "Eye Of The Storm" Music Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl announces the release of the self-titled debut album from Stormwarning, an exciting new South American melodic rock act centred around Argentinian vocalist Santiago Ramonda, on March 17. A single and video for the track "Eye Of The Storm" is out today. Watch the music video below.

A second single, "Sweet True Lies", is also out today and can be streamed on all digital music services, and below. Listen to the singles and pre-order/save Stormwarning here.

For the debut Stormwarning album, Santiago teamed with the production team of Sergio Mazul (Semblant) and Marcelo Gelbcke (Landfall), the same duo who oversaw the debut album from the amazing Brazilian heavy metal band Icon Of Sin.

"I am very excited to be part of the Frontiers family! It really took me a lot of effort to get to this point. I come from a small place where the conditions for art are not the best, but the passion of being committed to a purpose can break all barriers and schemes,” says Santiago. "I am happy to have signed with a label of this magnitude because with their help I am fulfilling my dream of recording my first professional studio album and making something to leave behind in this world, and especially something that is part of the great family of ROCK. Finally, I want to tell you something that has kept me on this path, and that day by day becomes ever more evident: "Dream big, because everything is possible, and dreams do come true!”

In 2007, Santiago began his musical journey by picking up a guitar, but later realized that he was more inclined to try his hand at singing. After several years of self-taught development, he started taking vocal coaching lessons from the singer Ivan Sencion and dove into singing and playing live with '80s and '90s rock tribute bands to further hone his skills. In 2020, as a result of a cover of Joe Lynn Turner's "Prelude/Endlessly" published on his YouTube channel,

Santiago began to catch the attention of some players in the global melodic rock scene. Guitarist Stuart Smith (Heaven & Earth), whom the label has a long relationship with, shared Santiago's YouTube videos with the label and the label immediately thought to introduce Santiago to Marcelo and Sergio. Both are both massive melodic rock fans and, coincidentally, had just started work on a bunch of melodic rock oriented material that they had not settled on a home for yet. The stars therefore aligned and thus Stormwarning was born.

Tracklisting:

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Satellite Falling"

"Sweet True Lies"

"Question Of Time"

"Neon Skies"

"Way Of The Warrior"

"Soldiers Of Love"

"Lovers In The Dark"

"Horizon Chase"

"Last Trip To Eden"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Eye Of The Storm" video:

"Sweet True Lies":

Lineup:

Santiago Ramonda - Vocals

Marcelo Gelbcke - Guitars, Bass, Keyboards

Felipe Souzza - Drums

- Produced by: Sergio Mazul and Marcelo Gelbcke

- Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino