STRANGERS Unveil New Single "Echoes"; Visualizer

Spanish rock band, Strangers, are excited to share their new single and the accompanying visualizer, “Echoes”, out today via Frontiers Music Srl.

The band commented on the new single by saying, "'Echoes of doubt may linger, but this track proves that the mind's darkest corners can be lightened up with your inner strength, true potential and rock. Enjoy it."

Stream/download the single here, and check out the visualizer below:

Strangers, born in Madrid in 2012, was founded by Miguel Martin and Abel Ramos. Strangers have recorded and published three studio albums; Emotions (2013), Survival (2015) mixed and mastered by Erik Martensson and Brand New Start (2019) mastered by Dave Donnelly in Los Angeles.

After some lineup changes, Strangers decided to join forces with Celia Barloz as frontwoman. Celia, in addition to be a brilliant vocal coach, had already been collaborating with the band as backing vocals in live shows and some recorded vocals on “Brand New Start”. Strangers faces this new phase with a renewed sound.

Strangers recorded their most recent EP, Whispers, in KV62 Studios, mixed and mastered by Andy C. during Summer 2023. Their latest single, “With You”, was release on May 8.

As a talented frontwoman, Celia Barloz will be inspiring a new generation with her passion, determination, and undeniable talent. With a beautiful and heartwarming voice, Celia's journey is only beginning, and the future of rock music looks brighter with each note she sings.

Lineup:

Celia Barloz - vocals

Miguel Martín - guitar

Abel Ramos - drums

César Chacón - bas

(Photo - Javier Ender Revan)