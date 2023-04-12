STRATOVARIUS Announce May 2023 Tour Dates For Mexico

April 12, 2023, 14 minutes ago

news stratovarius heavy metal

STRATOVARIUS Announce May 2023 Tour Dates For Mexico

Finnish bashers Stratovarius are gearing up for a tour of Mexico between May 6th and May 14th. Dates are listed below.

 Stratovarius released Survive, their first album in seven years, in September 2022. It is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"
"Demand"
"Broken"
"Firefly"
"We Are Not Alone"
"Frozen in Time"
"World on Fire"
"Glory Days"
"Breakaway"
"Before the Fall"
"Voice of Thunder"

"Firefly" video:

"World On Fire":

"Survive" graphic video:



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD - Greedy Bastards (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD - Greedy Bastards (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews