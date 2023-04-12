STRATOVARIUS Announce May 2023 Tour Dates For Mexico
April 12, 2023, 14 minutes ago
Finnish bashers Stratovarius are gearing up for a tour of Mexico between May 6th and May 14th. Dates are listed below.
Stratovarius released Survive, their first album in seven years, in September 2022. It is available here.
Tracklisting:
"Survive"
"Demand"
"Broken"
"Firefly"
"We Are Not Alone"
"Frozen in Time"
"World on Fire"
"Glory Days"
"Breakaway"
"Before the Fall"
"Voice of Thunder"
"Firefly" video:
"World On Fire":
"Survive" graphic video: