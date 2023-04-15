STRATOVARIUS Confirm All Dates For Latin American Tour In April / May 2023

Finland's Stratovarius recently announced tour dates for Mexico in May 2023. They have now confirmed dates for South America from April 19th to April 30th. All shows are listed below.

Stratovarius released Survive, their first album in seven years, in September 2022. It is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"

"Demand"

"Broken"

"Firefly"

"We Are Not Alone"

"Frozen in Time"

"World on Fire"

"Glory Days"

"Breakaway"

"Before the Fall"

"Voice of Thunder"

"Firefly" video:

"World On Fire":

"Survive" graphic video: