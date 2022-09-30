STRATOVARIUS Drop Official Music Video For "Broken"
September 30, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Last week, Stratovarius released Survive, their first album in seven years. Today, the band follows with a dystopian video for "Broken." Watch it below.
It's a melodic metal song that represents a modern sound that Stratovarius has grown into. It's also a brutally honest delineation about the hubris of mankind and what it may cause. For the video, the band joined forces with award-winning Argentinian director Mariano Biasin. He created a visually stunning and powerful contrast between a world that seems intact and an apocalyptic denouement as a result of egoism, greed, and self- absorption.
"The song is about mankind, and how we obviously are far from perfect," says Jens Johansson. "Technology can be a savior and it can be our doom. If we don't make it, what then?"
Survive is available here.
Tracklisting:
"Survive"
"Demand"
"Broken"
"Firefly"
"We Are Not Alone"
"Frozen in Time"
"World on Fire"
"Glory Days"
"Breakaway"
"Before the Fall"
"Voice of Thunder"
"Firefly" video:
"World On Fire":
"Survive" graphic video: