STRATOVARIUS Drop Official Music Video For "Broken"

September 30, 2022, 28 minutes ago

Last week, Stratovarius released Survive, their first album in seven years. Today, the band follows with a dystopian video for "Broken." Watch it below.

It's a melodic metal song that represents a modern sound that Stratovarius has grown into. It's also a brutally honest delineation about the hubris of mankind and what it may cause. For the video, the band joined forces with award-winning Argentinian director Mariano Biasin. He created a visually stunning and powerful contrast between a world that seems intact and an apocalyptic denouement as a result of egoism, greed, and self- absorption.

"The song is about mankind, and how we obviously are far from perfect," says  Jens Johansson. "Technology can be a savior and it can be our doom. If we don't make it, what then?"

Survive is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"
"Demand"
"Broken"
"Firefly"
"We Are Not Alone"
"Frozen in Time"
"World on Fire"
"Glory Days"
"Breakaway"
"Before the Fall"
"Voice of Thunder"

"Firefly" video:

"World On Fire":

"Survive" graphic video:



