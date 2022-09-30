STRATOVARIUS Drop Official Music Video For "Broken"

Last week, Stratovarius released Survive, their first album in seven years. Today, the band follows with a dystopian video for "Broken." Watch it below.

It's a melodic metal song that represents a modern sound that Stratovarius has grown into. It's also a brutally honest delineation about the hubris of mankind and what it may cause. For the video, the band joined forces with award-winning Argentinian director Mariano Biasin. He created a visually stunning and powerful contrast between a world that seems intact and an apocalyptic denouement as a result of egoism, greed, and self- absorption.

"The song is about mankind, and how we obviously are far from perfect," says Jens Johansson. "Technology can be a savior and it can be our doom. If we don't make it, what then?"

Survive is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"

"Demand"

"Broken"

"Firefly"

"We Are Not Alone"

"Frozen in Time"

"World on Fire"

"Glory Days"

"Breakaway"

"Before the Fall"

"Voice of Thunder"

"Firefly" video:

"World On Fire":

"Survive" graphic video: