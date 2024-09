Is a reissue of the Stratovarius video Infinite Visions in the works? The VHS was originally released in November 2000 containing various live performances, studio footage, and music videos.

earMUSIC has uploaded “We Hold The Key” live in Tokyo, Japan 1996 taken from the Infinite Visions video with the caption “coming soon…?”

“We Hold The Key” is taken from 1995’s Fourth Dimension album.