September 20, 2022, 40 minutes ago

STRATOVARIUS Holding Interactive Pre-Listening / Q&A Session For New Album Today

Stratovarius are gearing up for the release of their new album, Survive, on September 23 via earMUSIC. The band will be holding an interactive pre-listening / Q&A session today (September 20th) at 6:00pm CET / 12:00 noon EST / 9:00am PST. Go to this location or bookmark this page and watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"
"Demand"
"Broken"
"Firefly"
"We Are Not Alone"
"Frozen in Time"
"World on Fire"
"Glory Days"
"Breakaway"
"Before the Fall"
"Voice of Thunder"

"Firefly" video:

"World On Fire":

"Survive" graphic video:



