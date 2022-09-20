STRATOVARIUS Holding Interactive Pre-Listening / Q&A Session For New Album Today

Stratovarius are gearing up for the release of their new album, Survive, on September 23 via earMUSIC. The band will be holding an interactive pre-listening / Q&A session today (September 20th) at 6:00pm CET / 12:00 noon EST / 9:00am PST. Go to this location or bookmark this page and watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"

"Demand"

"Broken"

"Firefly"

"We Are Not Alone"

"Frozen in Time"

"World on Fire"

"Glory Days"

"Breakaway"

"Before the Fall"

"Voice of Thunder"

"Firefly" video:

"World On Fire":

"Survive" graphic video: