STRATOVARIUS Holding Interactive Pre-Listening / Q&A Session For New Album Today
September 20, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Stratovarius are gearing up for the release of their new album, Survive, on September 23 via earMUSIC. The band will be holding an interactive pre-listening / Q&A session today (September 20th) at 6:00pm CET / 12:00 noon EST / 9:00am PST. Go to this location or bookmark this page and watch below.
Tracklisting:
"Survive"
"Demand"
"Broken"
"Firefly"
"We Are Not Alone"
"Frozen in Time"
"World on Fire"
"Glory Days"
"Breakaway"
"Before the Fall"
"Voice of Thunder"
"Firefly" video:
"World On Fire":
"Survive" graphic video: