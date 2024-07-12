STRATOVARIUS Keyboardist JENS JOHANSSON Featured In Chaoszine Q&A (Video)

The clip below features Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson being interviewed by Chaoszine at Tuska Festival 2024 in Helsinki, Finland as part of their "Meet The Artist" video series.

Stratovarius performed at Barcelona Rock Fest 2024 in Barcelona, Spain on July 7th. Fan filmed video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Survive"

"Eagleheart"

"Speed Of Light"

"Paradise"

"World On Fire"

"Legions"

"Frozen In Time"

"Black Diamond"

"Unbreakable"

"Hunting High And Low"