STRATOVARIUS Launch Official Music Video For "Firefly" Single

August 23, 2022, 24 minutes ago

news heavy metal stratovarius

STRATOVARIUS Launch Official Music Video For "Firefly" Single

Stratovarius are gearing up for the release of their new album, Survive, on September 23 via earMUSIC. The band have released a video for the recently released single, "Firefly". Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"
"Demand"
"Broken"
"Firefly"
"We Are Not Alone"
"Frozen in Time"
"World on Fire"
"Glory Days"
"Breakaway"
"Before the Fall"
"Voice of Thunder"

"Firefly" video:

"World On Fire":

"Survive" graphic video:



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews