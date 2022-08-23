STRATOVARIUS Launch Official Music Video For "Firefly" Single
August 23, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Stratovarius are gearing up for the release of their new album, Survive, on September 23 via earMUSIC. The band have released a video for the recently released single, "Firefly". Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Survive"
"Demand"
"Broken"
"Firefly"
"We Are Not Alone"
"Frozen in Time"
"World on Fire"
"Glory Days"
"Breakaway"
"Before the Fall"
"Voice of Thunder"
"Firefly" video:
"World On Fire":
"Survive" graphic video: