STRATOVARIUS Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Finland's Stratovarius performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in 2022. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the tracks "Black Diamond", "Unbreakable", and "Hunting High And Low", can be viewed below:

Stratovarius released Survive, their first album in seven years, in September 2022. It is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"

"Demand"

"Broken"

"Firefly"

"We Are Not Alone"

"Frozen in Time"

"World on Fire"

"Glory Days"

"Breakaway"

"Before the Fall"

"Voice of Thunder"

"Firefly" video:

"World On Fire":

"Survive" graphic video: