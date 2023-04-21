STRATOVARIUS Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Finland's Stratovarius performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in 2022. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the tracks "Black Diamond", "Unbreakable", and "Hunting High And Low", can be viewed below:

Stratovarius released Survive, their first album in seven years, in September 2022. It is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"
"Demand"
"Broken"
"Firefly"
"We Are Not Alone"
"Frozen in Time"
"World on Fire"
"Glory Days"
"Breakaway"
"Before the Fall"
"Voice of Thunder"

"Firefly" video:

"World On Fire":

"Survive" graphic video:



