STRATOVARIUS - New Album In The Works: "It Will Be A Busy Next Few Months"

Stratovarius frontman Timo Kotipelto has checked in with a new update following months of silence:

"I had a visitor in my studio. Jens (Johansson / keyboards), Matias (Kupiainen / guitars) and I have been working on the new Stratovarius album. I have to admit that the songs sound great. Already now. I still need to work a bit on the lyrics and then of course record all the tracks. It will be a busy next few months. I can’t wait when the album is out. Sometime next year. Rock the album!"

Anthems Of The World is a tribute album released earlier thiy year which includes 14 Stratovarius hits totally re-recorded by great artists such as Mike LePond (Symphony X), Mistheria (Bruce Dickinson, Vivaldi Metal Project), Beto Vazquez Infinity, Eagleheart, Sunrise, Marko Pukkila (Altaria), Bob Katsionis (Firewind), Patrik J Selleby (Bloodbound, Shadowquest), Juhani Malmberg (guitarist of Timo Kotipelto) to name a few, and includes the extraordinary participation of Timo Tolkki, Matias Kupiainen, and Jari Behm themselves.

A message states: "That's why it is not the typical tribute album but is the very first ever which includes the participation of the members of the band being paid tribute to.

"This is our tribute to Stratovarius, our way to say 'Thank you!' to all the members of this band (past and current) for all the great music they gave us. This music taught us how to play and how to live, helping us to carry on the bad moments and give us happiness during beautiful ones of our lives. This album is made from the deepest of our hearts as truly Stratovarius fans for truly Stratovarius fans..."

The first single, "Distant Skies", featured on the 1995 Stratovarius album, Fourth Dimension, is available for streaming below. The album is available for pre-order here.

The cover was made by Harley Velazquez in collaboration with Iliour Griften, the mastermind of the project.

Anthems Of The World tracklisting:

"Destiny" - StratospherE

"Hunting High & Low" - Kublai Kapsalis (feat. Jari Behm, ex-Stratovarius bassist and Elmas MT, Vivaldi Metal Project)

"Black Diamond" - Beto Vazquez Infinity

"Distant Skies" - Marko Pukkila (feat. Juhani Malmberg, guitarist of Timo Kotipelto)

"Eternity" - Dark Horizon

"Hold On To Your Dream" - Heart Attack (feat. Bob Katsionis, Firewind)

"Anthem Of The World" - Tales And Legends (feat. vocalist Patrik J Selleby of Bloodbound, Shadowquest)

"Paradise" - Heaven Denies

"Shine In The Dark" - Magma Lake

"Playing With Fire" - Gépmadár (feat. Peter Schrott, The Voice of Hungary)

"Father Time" - Iliour Griften (feat. Mike LePond - Symphony X, Mike LePond's Silent Assassins, M° Mistheria - Vivaldi Metal Project, Bruce Dickinson, David Folchitto)

"S.O.S" - Eagleheart

"The Kiss Of Judas" - Silent Saga

"Halcyon Days" - Sunrise

"Distant Skies":

"Hunting High And Low":

Preview video: