STRATOVARIUS Tribute Project STRATOFORTRESS Streaming "Distant Skies" From Upcoming Anthems Of The World Album

Stratovarius tribute project, StratofortresS, have set May 7 as the release date for the new album, Anthems Of The World. The first single, "Distant Skies", featured on the 1995 Stratovarius album, Fourth Dimension, is available for streaming below.

The album features special guests such as Mike LePond (Symphony X), Juhani Malmberg (Kotipelto), Marko Pukkila (Altaria), Maestro Mistheria (Vivaldi Metal Project, Bruce Dickinson), David Folchitto, Bob Katsionis (Firewind, Heart Attack), Patrik J Selleby (BloodBound, Angra, Tales and Legends) and more.

The album is available for pre-order here.

The cover was made by Harley Velazquez in collaboration with Iliour Griften, the mastermind of the project.

Anthems Of The World tracklisting:

"Destiny" - StratospherE

"Hunting High & Low" - Kublai Kapsalis (feat. Jari Behm, ex-Stratovarius bassist and Elmas MT, Vivaldi Metal Project)

"Black Diamond" - Beto Vazquez Infinity

"Distant Skies" - Marko Pukkila (feat. Juhani Malmberg, guitarist of Timo Kotipelto)

"Eternity" - Dark Horizon

"Hold On To Your Dream" - Heart Attack (feat. Bob Katsionis, Firewind)

"Anthem Of The World" - Tales And Legends (feat. vocalist Patrik J Selleby of Bloodbound, Shadowquest)

"Paradise" - Heaven Denies

"Shine In The Dark" - Magma Lake

"Playing With Fire" - Gépmadár (feat. Peter Schrott, The Voice of Hungary)

"Father Time" - Iliour Griften (feat. Mike LePond - Symphony X, Mike LePond's Silent Assassins, M° Mistheria - Vivaldi Metal Project, Bruce Dickinson, David Folchitto)

"S.O.S" - Eagleheart

"The Kiss Of Judas" - Silent Saga

"Halcyon Days" - Sunrise

"Distant Skies":

"Hunting High And Low":

Preview video: